Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was downgraded by Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

RBBN stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,764. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 252,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

