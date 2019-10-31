Richard Buchband Sells 2,500 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stock

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) SVP Richard Buchband sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $231,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at $528,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Buchband also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Richard Buchband sold 1,750 shares of ManpowerGroup stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $149,502.50.

MAN opened at $92.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average is $89.03. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $97.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.58.

ManpowerGroup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,318,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,178,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 102,027.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 36,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 36,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

