Ridley (ASX:RIC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.03

Ridley Co. Ltd (ASX:RIC)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and traded as high as $1.10. Ridley shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 157,467 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $334.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$1.03 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Ridley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

About Ridley (ASX:RIC)

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australasia. It operates through two segments, AgriProducts and Property. The company provides its animal nutrition solutions to food producers in dairy, poultry, pig, aquaculture, sheep, and beef industries; laboratory animals in the research sector; and the equine and canine markets in the recreational sector.

