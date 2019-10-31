Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Trading Up 1.2%

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.70, approximately 30,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 477,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Riot Blockchain in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 3.30.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 404.21% and a negative return on equity of 239.81%. The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Riot Blockchain Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Riot Blockchain by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 52,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Riot Blockchain by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 140,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Riot Blockchain by 111.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

About Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.