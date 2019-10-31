Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$526.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$462.57 million.

TSE:RBA opened at C$53.84 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of C$41.89 and a one year high of C$54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 45.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.30.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

