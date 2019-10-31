Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,800 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 492,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 946,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Ritter Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RTTR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 329,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,851. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.18.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.