River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 196 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 71,055,523 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,962 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,086,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,073,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $207,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 496,616 shares of company stock worth $59,196,937. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $124.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $86.74 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.