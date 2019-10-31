Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Has $4.95 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 245,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,091,000 after buying an additional 23,952 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 185,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,407,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 22,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.42. 4,672,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,632. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $81.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average of $77.47.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

