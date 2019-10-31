Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Sells 209 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,252.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 83,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 77,390 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.14.

Wintrust Financial stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.89. The company had a trading volume of 25,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,119. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $79.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.74.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.98 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.06%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

