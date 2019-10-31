Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 target price on shares of Freshpet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.26. 369,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,659. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.40 and a beta of 1.07. Freshpet has a one year low of $28.44 and a one year high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.59 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, Director J David Basto purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $247,104.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at $915,867.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 2.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 199,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 34.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 443,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 114,909 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at $3,993,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 5.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,477,000 after buying an additional 51,413 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 51.2% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

