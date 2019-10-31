Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Rockwell Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.06.

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.21. 526,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,914. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 143.68% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The company had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMTI. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the second quarter valued at about $4,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 26.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 605,032 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the second quarter valued at about $1,273,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 403,252 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. 24.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

