Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Rogers had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Rogers updated its Q4 guidance to $1.00-1.15 EPS.

ROG stock traded down $14.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.48. 429,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,430. Rogers has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $206.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.75.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

