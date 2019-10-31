Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,908 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Christopher D. Alafi bought 485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $4,976,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,947.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $55,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,448 shares in the company, valued at $110,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities set a $21.00 target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.19.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $487.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.