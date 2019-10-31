Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) by 85.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,653 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,133,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,496,000 after acquiring an additional 187,589 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 899,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,809,000 after acquiring an additional 81,640 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 649,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,758,000 after acquiring an additional 34,020 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 158,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the period.

BATS PWS opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.90.

