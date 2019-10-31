Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 120.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Childrens Place were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Childrens Place by 229.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Childrens Place by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after buying an additional 20,808 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Childrens Place by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLCE. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Childrens Place to $106.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson set a $135.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $137.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.08.

PLCE opened at $80.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Childrens Place Inc has a one year low of $69.94 and a one year high of $160.23.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.28 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Childrens Place Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

Childrens Place Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.