Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) by 69.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DJD. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,055,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 48.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,822 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 91.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,885 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DJD opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $38.09.

