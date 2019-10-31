Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for BP (LON:BP)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BP. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 622.50 ($8.13).

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 497.70 ($6.50) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.96 billion and a PE ratio of 11.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 504.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 528.76. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 452.38 ($5.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 63 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.60) per share, with a total value of £318.15 ($415.72). Insiders bought a total of 186 shares of company stock worth $93,864 in the last ninety days.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

