Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Hunting (LON:HTG)

Hunting (LON:HTG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.81% from the stock’s current price.

HTG has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hunting in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Hunting from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hunting to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 728 ($9.51) to GBX 642 ($8.39) in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 659.27 ($8.61).

Shares of LON HTG opened at GBX 404.20 ($5.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 444.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 505.63. Hunting has a 52 week low of GBX 389.80 ($5.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 707.50 ($9.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.77 million and a PE ratio of 8.00.

In other news, insider Keith Lough bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,520 ($25,506.34).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

