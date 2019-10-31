RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $58.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.13 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. RPT Realty updated its FY19 guidance to $1.08-1.10 EPS.

NYSE:RPT traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 628,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,359. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.55. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $14.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RPT shares. ValuEngine upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point started coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

