RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08.

Shares of NYSE RPT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,359. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). RPT Realty had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $58.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RPT shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.