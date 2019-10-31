RTL GRP SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Stock Price Up 8.2%

RTL GRP SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) shares rose 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $4.90, approximately 44,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 887% from the average daily volume of 4,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02.

About RTL GRP SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RGLXY)

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

