Ruff Price Tops $0.0088 on Major Exchanges (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 31st. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $8.65 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ruff has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar. One Ruff token can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00217863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.62 or 0.01393377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00030197 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00113859 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff launched on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

