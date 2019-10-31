Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Trading Up 0.4%

Russel Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.49 and last traded at $16.49, approximately 650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RUSMF shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. TD Securities lowered shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13.

About Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF)

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

