Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Short Interest Up 13.9% in October

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,100 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 243,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

RYI stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 82,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,911. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $11.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $344.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.01.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.39). Ryerson had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ryerson will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RYI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 target price on Ryerson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ryerson from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

