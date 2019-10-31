Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.39 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 0.67%.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.60. 3,247,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,621. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.82. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Citigroup cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 15,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $311,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond J. Lewis sold 58,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $1,245,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

