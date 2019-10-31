Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.965-4.005 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.

SABR opened at $22.04 on Thursday. Sabre has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Sabre had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sabre will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SABR shares. TheStreet cut Sabre from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.50 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sabre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.17.

In other Sabre news, EVP Judson Wade Jones sold 4,300 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $102,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,323.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $380,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,849.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

