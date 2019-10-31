Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $468.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.97 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Saia stock opened at $92.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.83. Saia has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $107.00.

Get Saia alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price target on shares of Saia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Saia from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.62.

In other news, VP Paul C. Peck sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $486,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $1,482,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,891.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,267 shares of company stock worth $2,059,641. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.