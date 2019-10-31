Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Upgraded to “Outperform” at CIBC

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$11.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$10.00. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s previous close.

SSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.25 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.58.

TSE:SSL traded up C$1.11 on Thursday, hitting C$9.40. 1,378,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.00. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.65.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$28.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.55, for a total value of C$427,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 478,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,090,662. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.22, for a total value of C$32,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,088.28. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,300 shares of company stock valued at $566,789.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

