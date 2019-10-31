Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SANM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Sanmina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sanmina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $30.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average is $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $28,041.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,815.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Sanmina by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sanmina by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,476,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 474,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,470 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

