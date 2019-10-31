Saratoga Research & Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 650,816 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,422 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 5.5% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $84,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.85. 3,383,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,185,709. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.06. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.