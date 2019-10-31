Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Acquired by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 89.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 217.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter.

FNDE stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.70. 234,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,437. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84.

