Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) is Matrix Trust Co’s 2nd Largest Position

Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 425.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,116,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904,253 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 11.7% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $52,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 266.1% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 493.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 257.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,681.6% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.68. The stock had a trading volume of 438,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,018. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.59.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.