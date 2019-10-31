Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stock Holdings Increased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 266.1% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 493.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,681.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.68. The stock had a trading volume of 438,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,018. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.59.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.