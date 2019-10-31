Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $72.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.04. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $72.73.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.