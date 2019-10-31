Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.2% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.19. The company had a trading volume of 327,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,473. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $73.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

