Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.88 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 16.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $32.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

STNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley set a $40.00 target price on Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

