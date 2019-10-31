Scorum Coins (SCR) Price Tops $0.0050 on Exchanges

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Scorum Coins has a market cap of $145,644.00 and $16,487.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00217739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.01392394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030141 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00113549 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en.

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

Scorum Coins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

