Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scpharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Scpharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Scpharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SCPH opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Scpharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. Equities research analysts expect that Scpharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $86,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $96,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $556,000. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Scpharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scpharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.