Scry.info (DDD) Hits Market Cap of $4.85 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Scry.info token can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank and Gate.io. Scry.info has a total market cap of $4.85 million and $408,703.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scry.info has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Scry.info Token Profile

Scry.info’s launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info.

Buying and Selling Scry.info

Scry.info can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

