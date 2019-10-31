SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) Director Sells $184,742.00 in Stock

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) Director Bejos Alfredo Miguel sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $184,742.00.

Bejos Alfredo Miguel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

On Friday, October 25th, Bejos Alfredo Miguel sold 13,047 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $178,482.96.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Bejos Alfredo Miguel sold 10,747 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $147,556.31.

On Friday, October 18th, Bejos Alfredo Miguel sold 18,253 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $248,970.92.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Bejos Alfredo Miguel sold 26,738 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $356,417.54.

Shares of SEACOR Marine stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $13.01. 31,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,641. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.22). SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $64.35 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SEACOR Marine by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,379,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,632,000 after purchasing an additional 149,504 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group L.P. increased its position in SEACOR Marine by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carlyle Group L.P. now owns 1,064,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 64,391 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SEACOR Marine by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,951,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,115,000 after purchasing an additional 58,596 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SEACOR Marine by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 854,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 46,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SEACOR Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SEACOR Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

About SEACOR Marine

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.