SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

NYSE SEAS opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,827 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $174,693.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,580.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price target on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America set a $22.00 price target on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price target on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.01.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.