SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.46

SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.46 and last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 31698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SECOM LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SECOM LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get SECOM LTD/ADR alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SECOM LTD/ADR had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Research analysts expect that SECOM LTD/ADR will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

SECOM LTD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company provides online security; remote imaging security; and building management systems for condominiums and apartments, shops, offices, warehouses, factories, and other commercial and industrial establishments, as well as financial institutions; emergency medical alert system for seniors; large-scale proprietary; and camera systems.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for SECOM LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SECOM LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.