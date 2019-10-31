Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Holdings Raised by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Secureworks were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Secureworks by 14.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Secureworks in the second quarter worth $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Secureworks by 137.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 48,318 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Secureworks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Secureworks by 51.2% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 988,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 334,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

SCWX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Secureworks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. BidaskClub lowered Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Shares of Secureworks stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.94 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. Secureworks Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Secureworks Corp will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

