SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will post sales of $418.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $414.00 million to $423.46 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $405.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of SEIC stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.92. 682,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,124. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.40. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $42.27 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 19,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $1,147,623.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,172,775.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $291,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,681 shares in the company, valued at $622,168.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,722 shares of company stock worth $1,743,873 over the last ninety days. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in SEI Investments by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

