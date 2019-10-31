Selective Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 299 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,862,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $607,392,000 after buying an additional 165,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,170,122 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $280,587,000 after buying an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,209 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $99,415,000 after buying an additional 162,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,083,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,927,000 after buying an additional 550,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,226 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $62,595,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BUD. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday. Guggenheim set a $106.00 target price on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.52.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1-year low of $64.54 and a 1-year high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $13.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

