Selfkey (KEY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.98 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $88,460.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, Tidex and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00042669 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.80 or 0.05846640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000399 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003632 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015145 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00046333 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,868,973,735 tokens. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, ABCC, RightBTC, Tidex, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

