Senvion (ETR:SEN) Shares Down 18.1%

Senvion SA (ETR:SEN) dropped 18.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €0.06 ($0.07) and last traded at €0.06 ($0.07), approximately 3,764 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 9,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.07 ($0.08).

The business’s 50 day moving average is €0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.45.

About Senvion (ETR:SEN)

Senvion SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, installs, erects, and sells onshore and offshore wind energy turbines. Its product portfolio comprises wind turbines with nominal powers of 2.0 to 6.33 megawatts; and rotor diameters ranging between 82 and 152 meters. The company also develops and provides turnkey wind farms; and provides clients with project-specific solutions in the areas of foundation construction, transport, and installation, as well as service and maintenance.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Senvion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senvion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.