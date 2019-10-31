Sequoia Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,564 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Sequoia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 116.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

iShares North American Tech ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.06. The company had a trading volume of 20,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,552. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $159.30 and a 52 week high of $228.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.01 and a 200-day moving average of $216.46.

About iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.