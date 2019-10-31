Shadow Token (SHDW) Trading Up 20.5% This Week

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Shadow Token token can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Shadow Token has a total market cap of $153,251.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shadow Token has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00219072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.62 or 0.01458095 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00028321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00118765 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Shadow Token Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 tokens. Shadow Token’s official website is www.shadowera.com. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shadow Token

Shadow Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadow Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadow Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

