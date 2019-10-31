Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,500 Shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Midstream Partners were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMLP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 49.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 63.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 309,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 119,704 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 13.8% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after purchasing an additional 429,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 52.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 738,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 253,570 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $103,781,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $6.00 price target on Summit Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Summit Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.69.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. Summit Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $403.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $99.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners LP will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.07%. Summit Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 1,916.67%.

Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

